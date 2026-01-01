SureCloud Internal Audit Logo

SureCloud Internal Audit

Internal audit management platform for planning, assessment, and reporting

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SureCloud Internal Audit Description

SureCloud Internal Audit is a platform designed to manage internal audit processes from planning through reporting. The platform consolidates audit activities into a unified system, replacing scattered tools and manual processes. The platform includes pre-built controls aligned to compliance frameworks and supports mapping controls to multiple regulations through a holistic controls framework. Users can conduct self-assessments and control testing to validate operational effectiveness. The system provides automated evidence collection, task management, and collaboration features to reduce manual overhead. Built-in workflow automation, notifications, and reporting capabilities are designed to streamline audit engagements. The platform integrates risk, control, and vulnerability data in a single view for centralized oversight. Configurable dashboards enable real-time collection of evidence and action data. The platform supports compliance status reporting at business unit, regulation, and citation levels. Users can track contributions and updates throughout the audit process. SureCloud Internal Audit is offered in two tiers: Foundations (starting at £15,000 per year) focused on achieving and maintaining compliance standards like SOC2 and ISO27001, and Enterprise (custom pricing) for centralized management of risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities across the organization.

SureCloud Internal Audit FAQ

Common questions about SureCloud Internal Audit including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SureCloud Internal Audit is Internal audit management platform for planning, assessment, and reporting developed by SureCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Centralized Management, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →