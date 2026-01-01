SureCloud Internal Audit
Internal audit management platform for planning, assessment, and reporting
SureCloud Internal Audit
Internal audit management platform for planning, assessment, and reporting
SureCloud Internal Audit Description
SureCloud Internal Audit is a platform designed to manage internal audit processes from planning through reporting. The platform consolidates audit activities into a unified system, replacing scattered tools and manual processes. The platform includes pre-built controls aligned to compliance frameworks and supports mapping controls to multiple regulations through a holistic controls framework. Users can conduct self-assessments and control testing to validate operational effectiveness. The system provides automated evidence collection, task management, and collaboration features to reduce manual overhead. Built-in workflow automation, notifications, and reporting capabilities are designed to streamline audit engagements. The platform integrates risk, control, and vulnerability data in a single view for centralized oversight. Configurable dashboards enable real-time collection of evidence and action data. The platform supports compliance status reporting at business unit, regulation, and citation levels. Users can track contributions and updates throughout the audit process. SureCloud Internal Audit is offered in two tiers: Foundations (starting at £15,000 per year) focused on achieving and maintaining compliance standards like SOC2 and ISO27001, and Enterprise (custom pricing) for centralized management of risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities across the organization.
SureCloud Internal Audit FAQ
Common questions about SureCloud Internal Audit including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SureCloud Internal Audit is Internal audit management platform for planning, assessment, and reporting developed by SureCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Centralized Management, Compliance.
