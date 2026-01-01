Risk Cognizance GRC Tool for Mapping Compliance Levels Description

Risk Cognizance is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform designed to help organizations map their compliance levels across various regulatory requirements and standards. The tool enables businesses to assess their compliance posture against regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. The platform provides centralized data management for consolidating compliance information, policies, procedures, and controls in a single location. Users can conduct gap analysis to compare current practices against compliance requirements and identify deficiencies. The tool includes automated compliance checks to assess adherence to industry standards and regulations. It offers dashboards and real-time data access for monitoring compliance progress and status. The platform generates comprehensive reports that highlight compliance levels, gaps, and progress updates for stakeholder communication. Organizations can create action plans within the system to address identified compliance gaps, with defined steps, responsibilities, and timelines. The tool supports customizable frameworks that can be tailored to fit specific organizational compliance requirements. Risk Cognizance is designed for businesses, MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers), and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) seeking to manage regulatory compliance requirements and maintain visibility into their compliance posture.