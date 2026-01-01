Risk Cognizance Multi-Tenant GRC Platform
Risk Cognizance Multi-Tenant GRC Platform
Risk Cognizance Multi-Tenant GRC Platform Description
Risk Cognizance Multi-Tenant GRC Platform is a white-label governance, risk, and compliance solution designed for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and organizations with subsidiaries. The platform features a multitenant architecture that allows service providers to manage multiple clients within a single system while maintaining data isolation and security for each tenant. The platform includes compliance management capabilities for regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST, enabling tracking of compliance status, audit management, and ongoing adherence monitoring. Attack surface monitoring functionality provides continuous vulnerability assessment and identification of potential entry points across client environments. Dark web monitoring capabilities allow detection of threats outside traditional security parameters, including monitoring of dark web forums for potential breaches and leaked credentials. The platform includes vendor management tools for overseeing third-party relationships, assessing vendor risks, and tracking compliance with security policies. Automation and orchestration features enable automated compliance checks, vulnerability scanning, and incident response workflows. The white-label capability allows MSSPs to deliver GRC as a service under their own branding, providing a unified interface for managing governance, risk management, and compliance activities across multiple client organizations.
