Onspring Governance Risk & Compliance is a low-code/no-code platform that provides integrated GRC management capabilities. The platform includes modules for risk management, compliance management, third-party/vendor risk management, incident management, internal audit, policy management, POA&M management, and business continuity and recovery. The platform enables organizations to manage governance frameworks including ISO, NIST, and CMMC, with control mapping capabilities. It provides automated lifecycle workflows, compliance testing, and attestations across functional groups. Risk management features include centralized risk registration, automated assessments, and risk prioritization with comprehensive risk registers. For vendor management, the platform supports vendor assessment, tiering, tracking, and integration with criticality ratings from cyber and financial monitoring services. Access controls ensure authorized personnel can view or modify sensitive data. The platform includes live dashboards for monitoring key metrics, risk scores, and audit activity status. The platform incorporates AI capabilities for identifying duplicate incident reports, surfacing duplicate or overlapping risk entries, reviewing third-party SOC2 reports to populate fields automatically, and providing context-aware text completion. Applications can be built and deployed within hours using the low-code/no-code interface, with typical program launches occurring in under 30 days.
