GRC platform for consultants/MSSPs to automate compliance risk management

GRC
Commercial
Risk Cognizance GRC Platform Description

Risk Cognizance GRC Platform is a compliance risk management solution designed for consultants and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to manage client compliance processes. The platform provides a centralized risk register for documenting, tracking, and updating compliance risks across organizations. The platform performs risk identification through manual assessments and automated scans, evaluating impact and likelihood to categorize risks by severity and business impact. It includes automated risk scoring based on pre-defined criteria and generates real-time reports highlighting high-risk areas. The system automates compliance control implementation and monitoring through workflows that trigger control activities in response to risk level changes. It provides continuous monitoring of compliance risks with real-time updates on risk status and control effectiveness. Policy and procedure management is automated, including policy reviews, control testing, and documentation updates. The platform includes incident response capabilities with automated workflows for remediation processes and systematic documentation of compliance breaches. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2. It generates customizable compliance risk reports and includes automated risk remediation workflows that track progress and confirm completion. The system incorporates real-time analytics and AI-driven insights to identify patterns and trends in risk data, enabling analysis of large data volumes to uncover hidden risks.

Risk Cognizance GRC Platform FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance GRC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance GRC Platform is GRC platform for consultants/MSSPs to automate compliance risk management developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

