BoardEffect is a board management software platform designed for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and volunteer boards. The product provides tools for managing board governance processes including meeting management, agenda creation, task management, and strategic planning support. The platform includes features for streamlining board meeting workflows, enabling collaboration among board members, and managing documents and materials. It offers granular permission controls and security features to protect sensitive organizational information. The software supports annual and development cycles for board governance activities. BoardEffect incorporates AI capabilities to summarize board materials into actionable insights and automate meeting minutes. The platform is built on security standards including NIST Cybersecurity Framework and ISO/IEC 27001, implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The product is part of Diligent's governance, risk, and compliance suite and is specifically tailored for organizations with volunteer board structures. It provides centralized access to board information and supports communication between board members and administrators.
Diligent BoardEffect is Board management software for nonprofit and volunteer boards developed by Diligent Corporation.
