Risk Cognizance GRC Risk Management Software

GRC platform for risk management, compliance tracking, and risk register

Risk Cognizance GRC Risk Management Software is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to centralize risk management processes. The software provides a centralized risk register for identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks with detailed tracking of risk descriptions, root causes, risk owners, and mitigation actions. The platform includes automated risk assessment capabilities that support both qualitative and quantitative analysis methods. Organizations can customize risk scoring models based on their risk appetite and tolerance levels. Dynamic dashboards provide real-time visibility into risk status, trends, and key metrics, with report generation capabilities for decision-making and regulatory compliance. The software includes incident and action management functionality that links incidents directly to risks for documentation and monitoring of mitigation steps. Compliance management features help organizations track regulatory requirements and align with international standards including ISO 31000, NIST, and COSO. The platform maintains detailed audit trails of all risk management activities, logging every change for traceability and transparency. Customizable alerts and notifications provide updates on risk status changes, overdue actions, and new incidents. The interface includes customizable views and role-based access controls for users across different organizational levels.

Risk Cognizance GRC Risk Management Software is GRC platform for risk management, compliance tracking, and risk register developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Compliance.

