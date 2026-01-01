Onspring Incident Management Logo

Onspring Incident Management

Incident management software for automated response and corrective actions

Onspring Incident Management Description

Onspring Incident Management is a software platform designed to manage organizational incidents through automated workflows and centralized tracking. The platform provides a single repository for recording incident details with customizable fields and enables automated incident response playbooks with automatic assignment and notification triggers. The software includes centralized communication capabilities for responders, stakeholders, and affected parties, maintaining an auditable log of all communications and actions. It supports root cause analysis methodologies to identify underlying causes and tracks resolution steps through incident closure. The platform offers customizable dashboards for tracking incident metrics such as MTTR and MTTA, with reporting capabilities for incident trends, types, and impacts. Real-time monitoring features include live dashboards, data feeds, and instant alerts based on incident severity, SLA thresholds, or custom criteria. Users receive notifications through a personalized inbox built into the platform. Additional capabilities include exception request management for streamlining the identification, approval, and tracking of policy and control exceptions. The platform supports integration with external systems for incident intake and allows organizations to customize workflows and reports without requiring IT or development resources.

Onspring Incident Management FAQ

Common questions about Onspring Incident Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onspring Incident Management is Incident management software for automated response and corrective actions developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Audit, Compliance.

