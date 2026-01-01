Onspring Incident Management
Onspring Incident Management Description
Onspring Incident Management is a software platform designed to manage organizational incidents through automated workflows and centralized tracking. The platform provides a single repository for recording incident details with customizable fields and enables automated incident response playbooks with automatic assignment and notification triggers. The software includes centralized communication capabilities for responders, stakeholders, and affected parties, maintaining an auditable log of all communications and actions. It supports root cause analysis methodologies to identify underlying causes and tracks resolution steps through incident closure. The platform offers customizable dashboards for tracking incident metrics such as MTTR and MTTA, with reporting capabilities for incident trends, types, and impacts. Real-time monitoring features include live dashboards, data feeds, and instant alerts based on incident severity, SLA thresholds, or custom criteria. Users receive notifications through a personalized inbox built into the platform. Additional capabilities include exception request management for streamlining the identification, approval, and tracking of policy and control exceptions. The platform supports integration with external systems for incident intake and allows organizations to customize workflows and reports without requiring IT or development resources.
