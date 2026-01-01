Onspring Internal Audit Management
Internal audit management software with workflow automation and analytics
Onspring Internal Audit Management
Internal audit management software with workflow automation and analytics
Onspring Internal Audit Management Description
Onspring Internal Audit Management is a software platform designed to manage internal audit processes from planning through reporting. The platform provides workflow automation for audit project milestones, multi-level work paper sign-offs, and final audit report issuance. The software includes an auditable entity library that can be mapped to programs and functions, enabling streamlined management of audit activities. Users can track audit findings, link them to controls and policies, and manage remediation activities with real-time visibility into audit status. The platform offers granular access control for different roles including staff, management, and leadership. It supports governance framework management for standards such as ISO, NIST, and CMMC, with the ability to map these frameworks to controls. Features include audit planning capabilities for annual coverage mapping, resource allocation optimization, and progress monitoring. The system unifies audit data by linking work papers and entities, and provides findings management to track and prioritize audit findings. Task oversight functionality allows monitoring of review notes, budget adherence, and individual audit tasks by employee. The platform includes survey and data collection capabilities for deploying internal or external audit surveys, and provides external collaboration features through secure portal access for external auditors. Onspring AI functionality offers document reading, data analysis, and predictive text suggestions within audit fields to accelerate documentation processes.
Onspring Internal Audit Management FAQ
Common questions about Onspring Internal Audit Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Onspring Internal Audit Management is Internal audit management software with workflow automation and analytics developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Audit.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership