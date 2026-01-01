Onspring Internal Audit Management Description

Onspring Internal Audit Management is a software platform designed to manage internal audit processes from planning through reporting. The platform provides workflow automation for audit project milestones, multi-level work paper sign-offs, and final audit report issuance. The software includes an auditable entity library that can be mapped to programs and functions, enabling streamlined management of audit activities. Users can track audit findings, link them to controls and policies, and manage remediation activities with real-time visibility into audit status. The platform offers granular access control for different roles including staff, management, and leadership. It supports governance framework management for standards such as ISO, NIST, and CMMC, with the ability to map these frameworks to controls. Features include audit planning capabilities for annual coverage mapping, resource allocation optimization, and progress monitoring. The system unifies audit data by linking work papers and entities, and provides findings management to track and prioritize audit findings. Task oversight functionality allows monitoring of review notes, budget adherence, and individual audit tasks by employee. The platform includes survey and data collection capabilities for deploying internal or external audit surveys, and provides external collaboration features through secure portal access for external auditors. Onspring AI functionality offers document reading, data analysis, and predictive text suggestions within audit fields to accelerate documentation processes.