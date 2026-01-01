Onspring Internal Audit Management Logo

Onspring Internal Audit Management

Internal audit management software with workflow automation and analytics

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Onspring Internal Audit Management Description

Onspring Internal Audit Management is a software platform designed to manage internal audit processes from planning through reporting. The platform provides workflow automation for audit project milestones, multi-level work paper sign-offs, and final audit report issuance. The software includes an auditable entity library that can be mapped to programs and functions, enabling streamlined management of audit activities. Users can track audit findings, link them to controls and policies, and manage remediation activities with real-time visibility into audit status. The platform offers granular access control for different roles including staff, management, and leadership. It supports governance framework management for standards such as ISO, NIST, and CMMC, with the ability to map these frameworks to controls. Features include audit planning capabilities for annual coverage mapping, resource allocation optimization, and progress monitoring. The system unifies audit data by linking work papers and entities, and provides findings management to track and prioritize audit findings. Task oversight functionality allows monitoring of review notes, budget adherence, and individual audit tasks by employee. The platform includes survey and data collection capabilities for deploying internal or external audit surveys, and provides external collaboration features through secure portal access for external auditors. Onspring AI functionality offers document reading, data analysis, and predictive text suggestions within audit fields to accelerate documentation processes.

Onspring Internal Audit Management FAQ

Common questions about Onspring Internal Audit Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onspring Internal Audit Management is Internal audit management software with workflow automation and analytics developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →