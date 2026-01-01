Onspring GovCloud Description

Onspring GovCloud is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for federal agencies and public sector organizations. The platform is FedRAMP Authorized and provides a suite of connected GRC programs with no-code customization capabilities. The platform includes modules for POA&M (Plan of Action and Milestones) management, OMB A-123 compliance, risk management, audit and assurance, policy management, third-party/vendor risk management, compliance management, and incident management. It supports governance frameworks including ISO, NIST, and CMMC with control mapping capabilities. GovCloud provides automated lifecycle workflows, compliance testing, and attestations across functional groups. The platform includes a central risk register with automated risk assessments and prioritization. For vendor management, it offers vendor assessment, tiering, tracking, and integration with criticality ratings from cyber and financial monitoring services. The platform features live dashboards for performance monitoring, displaying key metrics, risk scores, and audit activity status. It includes workpaper management for audit fieldwork consolidation and policy portals with authoring, attestation, and exception management capabilities. The incident management module provides intake, cataloging, impact evaluation, and response management. GovCloud connects workflows, information, technology, and people through API integrations with other business systems. The platform is configured with ready-made processes, workflows, and reports aligned to federal requirements.