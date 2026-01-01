Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software
Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software
Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software Description
Risk Cognizance is a cloud-based cybersecurity compliance platform that supports multi-tenant and multi-framework compliance management. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance across over 30 regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, and other industry-specific standards. The platform incorporates AI technology and actuarial data to provide risk assessments and predictive insights for identifying vulnerabilities. It includes real-time dashboards and reporting capabilities that allow organizations to visualize and track compliance status across multiple frameworks. Risk Cognizance offers automated compliance workflows designed to reduce manual effort and maintain continuous audit readiness. The platform scales from small businesses to enterprise-level organizations, supporting growth from single to multiple framework compliance. The system includes executive reporting tools for leadership alignment and risk management insights. It provides continuous monitoring capabilities to track security and compliance posture in real time. Additional modules include third-party risk management, ransomware susceptibility analysis, attack surface management, and AI policy management capabilities. The platform is designed for CISOs, security managers, IT professionals, and organizations seeking to streamline cybersecurity frameworks and align with global compliance standards.
