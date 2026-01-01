Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software Logo

Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software

Cloud-based GRC platform for multi-framework compliance & risk management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software Description

Risk Cognizance is a cloud-based cybersecurity compliance platform that supports multi-tenant and multi-framework compliance management. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance across over 30 regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, and other industry-specific standards. The platform incorporates AI technology and actuarial data to provide risk assessments and predictive insights for identifying vulnerabilities. It includes real-time dashboards and reporting capabilities that allow organizations to visualize and track compliance status across multiple frameworks. Risk Cognizance offers automated compliance workflows designed to reduce manual effort and maintain continuous audit readiness. The platform scales from small businesses to enterprise-level organizations, supporting growth from single to multiple framework compliance. The system includes executive reporting tools for leadership alignment and risk management insights. It provides continuous monitoring capabilities to track security and compliance posture in real time. Additional modules include third-party risk management, ransomware susceptibility analysis, attack surface management, and AI policy management capabilities. The platform is designed for CISOs, security managers, IT professionals, and organizations seeking to streamline cybersecurity frameworks and align with global compliance standards.

Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Cyber Security Risk Management Software is Cloud-based GRC platform for multi-framework compliance & risk management developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →