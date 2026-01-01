Risk Cognizance GRC Software with 6 Tools
Risk Cognizance GRC Software with 6 Tools
Risk Cognizance GRC Software with 6 Tools Description
Risk Cognizance GRC Software is a platform designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and virtual Chief Information Security Officers (vCISOs) to deliver GRC-as-a-Service. The platform provides six integrated tools for managing governance, risk, and compliance across multiple client environments. The software includes risk assessment capabilities with dashboards and real-time analytics for identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks. It offers compliance automation for standards including ISO 27001, NIST, and GDPR, with built-in templates for managing audits and generating reports. The platform features centralized policy management for creating, distributing, and maintaining security policies across client environments. Additional capabilities include third-party risk management for evaluating vendors and monitoring their compliance status, incident management with structured workflows for tracking and resolution, and audit management tools for planning, executing, and reporting on internal and external audits. The platform supports policy and control mapping to align security measures with regulatory requirements and industry standards. The solution is designed to scale with MSSP operations, supporting multiple clients through a unified interface. It integrates with existing security tools to provide real-time data on risks and compliance gaps.
