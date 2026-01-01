Sysdig Sysdig Sage Logo

Sysdig Sage is an AI-powered cloud security analyst that uses autonomous agents architecture with multi-step reasoning and contextual awareness to accelerate cloud security operations. The product integrates into the Sysdig CNAPP platform to provide assistance across cloud detection and response, posture management, and vulnerability management. The tool automates risk analysis, prioritization, investigation, and resolution workflows. Users can interact with the system through natural language queries to explore cloud asset relationships, entities, and events without requiring query syntax knowledge. The AI assistant provides contextual guidance based on what users see in the UI. Sysdig Sage analyzes cloud environments to assess business context, eliminate noise, and guide response and remediation activities. It assists with threat investigations by identifying affected resources, highlighting runtime events, and summarizing attack paths. The system provides prescriptive vulnerability remediation guidance and can automate ticket creation with relevant context for developers. The product is available both as a conversational assistant and embedded directly into the user interface, allowing users to access AI-powered suggestions and automation for search, remediation, and threat analysis tasks within their existing workflows. It is designed specifically for cloud security operations in Kubernetes and container environments.

Sysdig Sysdig Sage is AI-powered cloud security analyst for threat detection and response automation developed by Sysdig. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, CNAPP.

