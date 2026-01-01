Wiz Wiz Cloud Description

Wiz Cloud is a cloud security platform that provides agentless visibility and risk prioritization across cloud environments. The platform connects via API connectors to scan and inventory cloud infrastructure within minutes. The platform includes multiple security capabilities consolidated into a unified solution: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for detecting and remediating misconfigurations - Vulnerability Management for discovering vulnerabilities across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for analyzing cloud entitlements and generating least privilege policies - Container and Kubernetes Security for securing containerized applications - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for discovering and classifying sensitive data - AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for securing AI models and services - Compliance assessment against frameworks including PCI, GDPR, and HIPAA - Infrastructure as Code scanning for Terraform, CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, Kubernetes, and Docker The platform uses the Wiz Security Graph to visualize interconnections between cloud technologies and identify attack paths. It identifies combinations of risks across misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, public exposure, excessive permissions, and sensitive data. The platform provides role-based segmentation and automated remediation workflows.