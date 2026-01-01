Wiz Wiz Cloud
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
Wiz Wiz Cloud
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
Wiz Wiz Cloud Description
Wiz Cloud is a cloud security platform that provides agentless visibility and risk prioritization across cloud environments. The platform connects via API connectors to scan and inventory cloud infrastructure within minutes. The platform includes multiple security capabilities consolidated into a unified solution: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for detecting and remediating misconfigurations - Vulnerability Management for discovering vulnerabilities across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for analyzing cloud entitlements and generating least privilege policies - Container and Kubernetes Security for securing containerized applications - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for discovering and classifying sensitive data - AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for securing AI models and services - Compliance assessment against frameworks including PCI, GDPR, and HIPAA - Infrastructure as Code scanning for Terraform, CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, Kubernetes, and Docker The platform uses the Wiz Security Graph to visualize interconnections between cloud technologies and identify attack paths. It identifies combinations of risks across misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, public exposure, excessive permissions, and sensitive data. The platform provides role-based segmentation and automated remediation workflows.
Wiz Wiz Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Wiz Wiz Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Wiz Wiz Cloud is Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention developed by Wiz. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership