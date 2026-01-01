Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service Logo

Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service

Virtual cloud servers with elastic scaling and compute resources

Cloud Security
Commercial
Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service Description

Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) is a cloud computing service that provides virtual servers for hosting applications and workloads. The service offers configurable compute instances that can be deployed through a web console. ECS provides memory and CPU resources for running cloud applications. The service includes capacity scaling capabilities that allow users to adjust resources based on demand. Instances can be deployed and scaled with configuration options for compute, memory, and storage. The service operates across multiple availability zones and includes an SLA commitment for instance availability. ECS runs on infrastructure that includes customized hardware components and the X-Dragon compute platform, which incorporates a proprietary SOC, hardware acceleration card, and Dragonfly hypervisor. The platform supports various operating systems and can provision compute resources at scale. ECS instances include system disk storage options and network bandwidth configuration. The service provides a console interface for instance management and deployment. ECS is designed for organizations requiring cloud-based compute infrastructure with the ability to scale resources. The service supports workloads ranging from web applications to compute-intensive tasks requiring multiple vCPUs.

Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service is Virtual cloud servers with elastic scaling and compute resources developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Cloud Security, Infrastructure As Code.

