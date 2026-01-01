WordPress WPMissionControl Description

WPMissionControl is a WordPress plugin that provides observability, security monitoring, and health tracking for WordPress sites. The plugin operates as a lightweight client that connects to a cloud-based monitoring platform, with most processing performed off-site to minimize performance impact. The plugin monitors uptime and performance, providing alerts when sites become unavailable or slow. It tracks SSL certificate and domain expiration dates to prevent service interruptions. The integrity scanning feature validates checksums for WordPress core files, themes, and plugins to detect tampering or unauthorized modifications. The tool includes AI-driven malware scanning designed to identify unknown or evolving threats. Visual regression monitoring automatically captures and compares screenshots to detect layout changes or broken UI components. Activity logging capabilities track WordPress updates, user authentication events, role changes, content modifications, cron job failures, and various error types including REST API, AJAX, database, and fatal errors. The system sends alerts via email, Slack, or SMS depending on the subscription plan. Additional features include a public status page for sharing site health information and a secure website badge for display on monitored sites. The plugin requires a WPMissionControl account and API key to function, and transmits site data including core version, health metrics, and file checksums to the WPMissionControl platform for analysis.