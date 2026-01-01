WordPress WPMissionControl Logo

WordPress WPMissionControl

WordPress plugin for site monitoring, security scanning, and observability

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

WordPress WPMissionControl Description

WPMissionControl is a WordPress plugin that provides observability, security monitoring, and health tracking for WordPress sites. The plugin operates as a lightweight client that connects to a cloud-based monitoring platform, with most processing performed off-site to minimize performance impact. The plugin monitors uptime and performance, providing alerts when sites become unavailable or slow. It tracks SSL certificate and domain expiration dates to prevent service interruptions. The integrity scanning feature validates checksums for WordPress core files, themes, and plugins to detect tampering or unauthorized modifications. The tool includes AI-driven malware scanning designed to identify unknown or evolving threats. Visual regression monitoring automatically captures and compares screenshots to detect layout changes or broken UI components. Activity logging capabilities track WordPress updates, user authentication events, role changes, content modifications, cron job failures, and various error types including REST API, AJAX, database, and fatal errors. The system sends alerts via email, Slack, or SMS depending on the subscription plan. Additional features include a public status page for sharing site health information and a secure website badge for display on monitored sites. The plugin requires a WPMissionControl account and API key to function, and transmits site data including core version, health metrics, and file checksums to the WPMissionControl platform for analysis.

WordPress WPMissionControl FAQ

Common questions about WordPress WPMissionControl including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WordPress WPMissionControl is WordPress plugin for site monitoring, security scanning, and observability developed by WPMissionControl. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Malware Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →