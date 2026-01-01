Top picks: Cyphercor MFA Solutions, Circle Security Circle Access, Privakey SSO & IdS — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Gradient for Users alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Gradient for Users is a commercial MFA & Passwordless tool developed by Gradient. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cyphercor MFA Solutions, Circle Security Circle Access, Privakey SSO & IdS, Lastwall, and AirCUVE. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Gradient for Users, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Canadian MFA provider offering FIDO2, offline, and passwordless auth solutions.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Users: ZTNA, Authentication, Single Sign On, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more
Credential-free authentication via QR scan with zero credential storage.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Users: ZTNA, Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +2 more
Passwordless SSO and CIAM suite using biometrics and asymmetric crypto.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Users: ZTNA, Authentication, Single Sign On, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more
Post-quantum identity security platform for protecting access to critical systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Users: ZTNA, Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +1 more
Korean IAM vendor offering passwordless MFA, SSO, and SDN-based network auth.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Users: ZTNA, Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA +1 more
MFA solution for Windows PCs using hardware security tokens and PIN.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Users: Windows, Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA +1 more
Identity and access management solution with MFA and SSO capabilities
Shares 4 capabilities with Gradient for Users: Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA, SSO
Zero Trust IAM platform with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth, and SSPR.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gradient for Users: Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA, SSO
Canadian MFA provider offering FIDO2, offline, and passwordless auth solutions.
Credential-free authentication via QR scan with zero credential storage.
Passwordless SSO and CIAM suite using biometrics and asymmetric crypto.
Post-quantum identity security platform for protecting access to critical systems.
Korean IAM vendor offering passwordless MFA, SSO, and SDN-based network auth.
MFA solution for Windows PCs using hardware security tokens and PIN.
Identity and access management solution with MFA and SSO capabilities
Zero Trust IAM platform with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth, and SSPR.
MFA solution for Windows machines using USB token, SMS, email OTP, or challenge questions.
On-premises enterprise MFA platform with SSO, IAM, and adaptive auth.
Middleware bridging apps and smart card/USB token security devices for auth.
MFA & SSO solution with hard/soft token support and AD integration.
MFA plugin that adds two-factor authentication to ADFS environments.
Enterprise MFA platform with PINsafe® tech, RBA, and SSO support.
Behavioral biometrics platform for continuous auth and explainable AI threat detection.
Authentication platform for financial institutions focused on fraud & ATO prevention.
Passwordless, phishing-resistant biometric MFA using signature and live selfie.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics
Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
Cloud-based MFA solution with TOTP, SMS, email, and push authentication
Passwordless MFA platform for workforce authentication across enterprise systems
MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords
MFA solution supporting multiple authentication methods for hybrid environments
Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR
IAM solution for Active Directory with MFA, SSO, and context-based access controls.
Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys.
Invisible passwordless MFA for SaaS — no software, no setup, one-step auth.
Passwordless biometric authentication tied to individual identity for enterprise use.
Passwordless, biometric MFA platform using software passkeys for SMBs.
Facial biometric authentication replacing passwords using liveness detection.
Multi-method passwordless authentication platform supporting FIDO2, TOTP, push & QR.
Phishing-resistant MFA 2.0 solution with IAM security risk assessment.
Proximity-based 2FA & shared PC access mgmt with auto-lock for compliance.
Passwordless workforce identity platform using FIDO2, MFA, SSO, and hardware keys.
Hardware OTP tokens for OATH-compliant HOTP/TOTP two-factor authentication.
FIDO-certified hardware security keys supporting passkeys, U2F, and FIDO2.
FIDO2/U2F hardware security keys certified for RSA SecurID Access.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Passwordless digital identity platform with real-time identity proofing.
Biometric face MFA for workforce using liveness detection and OIDC.
Cloud-based MFA using zero-knowledge proofs for PSD2-compliant SCA.
SaaS passwordless & MFA authentication platform using FIDO2/WebAuthn.
Analytics platform for measuring & benchmarking passkey/passwordless auth KPIs.
Passwordless/passkey authentication suite for web and native apps.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Gradient for Users.
The most popular alternatives to Gradient for Users include Cyphercor MFA Solutions, Circle Security Circle Access, Privakey SSO & IdS, Lastwall, and AirCUVE. These MFA & Passwordless tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Gradient for Users listed on CybersecTools, all within the MFA & Passwordless category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Gradient for Users is a commercial MFA & Passwordless tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Gradient for Users is a MFA & Passwordless tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for mfa & passwordless capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.