Credential-free authentication via QR scan with zero credential storage.

Key features: Zero credential storage at the protocol level, QR code-based authentication (~2 second login), Passwordless authentication with no biometric template storage, Zero Trust architecture support, Compliance alignment with EO 14028, CMMC 2.0, and NIST 800-207

Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Users : ZTNA, Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA +2 more