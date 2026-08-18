Gradient for Users Description

Gradient for Users is a SaaS-based authentication solution that functions as a plugin overlay for existing Single Sign-On (SSO) infrastructure. It replaces traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) with a one-click passwordless authentication experience. Core Functionality: - Anchors user identities and session tokens to specific devices, preventing account takeovers and credential-based attacks - Provides continuous attestation of device and user integrity using platform root of trust - Protects against Adversary-in-the-Middle (AitM) attacks and post-MFA attacks including Token Replay and Token Theft - Uses short-lived credentials and biometric user presence verification Deployment: - Deploys as a SaaS overlay to existing IAM and IdP infrastructure in under one hour - Lightweight software client supports Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android - No hardware purchases required - Integrates with IdPs via SAML 2.0, including Azure, Okta, Ping, PingFederate, and OneLogin Management: - Includes a management console for device inventory and user/device access revocation - Automated credential rotation and management - Reduces helpdesk tickets related to password resets, MFA lockouts, and lost hardware keys - Lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating hardware and associated operational overhead Security Posture: - Claims to address over 83-85% of cyberattacks by eliminating credential compromise - Meets MFA compliance requirements without requiring hardware keys - Provides rapid revocation of device or user access - Continuously validates hardware root of trust integrity throughout sessions