Passwordless MFA SaaS plugin for SSO that anchors identities to devices.
Passwordless MFA SaaS plugin for SSO that anchors identities to devices.
Gradient for Users is a SaaS-based authentication solution that functions as a plugin overlay for existing Single Sign-On (SSO) infrastructure. It replaces traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) with a one-click passwordless authentication experience. Core Functionality: - Anchors user identities and session tokens to specific devices, preventing account takeovers and credential-based attacks - Provides continuous attestation of device and user integrity using platform root of trust - Protects against Adversary-in-the-Middle (AitM) attacks and post-MFA attacks including Token Replay and Token Theft - Uses short-lived credentials and biometric user presence verification Deployment: - Deploys as a SaaS overlay to existing IAM and IdP infrastructure in under one hour - Lightweight software client supports Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android - No hardware purchases required - Integrates with IdPs via SAML 2.0, including Azure, Okta, Ping, PingFederate, and OneLogin Management: - Includes a management console for device inventory and user/device access revocation - Automated credential rotation and management - Reduces helpdesk tickets related to password resets, MFA lockouts, and lost hardware keys - Lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating hardware and associated operational overhead Security Posture: - Claims to address over 83-85% of cyberattacks by eliminating credential compromise - Meets MFA compliance requirements without requiring hardware keys - Provides rapid revocation of device or user access - Continuously validates hardware root of trust integrity throughout sessions
Common questions about Gradient for Users including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gradient for Users is Passwordless MFA SaaS plugin for SSO that anchors identities to devices, developed by Gradient. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication, SSO.
Gradient for Users offers the following core capabilities:
Gradient for Users integrates natively with Azure, Okta, Ping, PingFederate, OneLogin, SAML 2.0. Integration support lets security teams connect Gradient for Users to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Gradient for Users is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Gradient for Users is built for security teams handling MFA, Authentication, SSO, Single Sign On. It supports workflows including one-click passwordless authentication, device-anchored identity and session credentials, continuous device and user integrity attestation via platform root of trust. Teams typically adopt Gradient for Users when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-for-users
Gradient for Users is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.gradient.tech/gradient-for-users/ or contact Gradient directly.
Popular alternatives to Gradient for Users include:
Compare all Gradient for Users alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-for-users
Gradient for Users is for security teams and organizations that need MFA, Authentication, SSO, Single Sign On, MITM. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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