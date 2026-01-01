Top picks: OneLayer Bridge, Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure, asvin Device Security Booster — plus 33 more compared.Cyber-Physical Security
Evaluating FreeWave Elements ES1000 alternatives comes down to matching Cyber-Physical Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a commercial IoT Security tool developed by FreeWave Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with OneLayer Bridge, Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure, asvin Device Security Booster, Nothreat AIoT Defender, and Cylera IoT Security Platform. All 36 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to FreeWave Elements ES1000, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Elements ES1000: IOT Security, 5G, Network Segmentation
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
IoT OTA update & lifecycle management platform for large device fleets.
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Elements ES1000: IOT Security, Critical Infrastructure, 5G
AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection
IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection
IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management
IoT security solution using blockchain and edge computing for authentication
Embedded security solution for IoT devices with encryption and lifecycle mgmt
Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
IoT OTA update & lifecycle management platform for large device fleets.
AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection
IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection
IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management
IoT security solution using blockchain and edge computing for authentication
Embedded security solution for IoT devices with encryption and lifecycle mgmt
End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt.
Cloud SW platform for secure device management and control via APIs.
AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis.
IoT security platform for EV charging stations using out-of-band traffic analysis.
Central mgmt platform for IoT device security lifecycle automation
SW agent providing IoT device security via hardware root-of-trust & IPsec.
IoT/IIoT security platform securing PoS terminals via out-of-band traffic analysis.
Agentless AI security platform for IoT/OT/IT edge network visibility & threat mgmt.
IoT/device security testing with firmware analysis, protocol fuzzing, and SBOM extraction.
Secure device identity provisioning service for chips during manufacturing
End-to-end IoT identity platform for device cert & key lifecycle mgmt.
IoT/OT device security platform with PKI, device mgmt & firmware protection
IoT device PKI lifecycle mgmt platform from manufacturing to retirement.
Cloud-based RA service for scalable IoT device PKI enrollment & lifecycle mgmt.
Autonomous IoT endpoint security using Zero Trust and blockchain via SDKs.
Automated password rotation & credential mgmt for IoT/OT/IIoT devices.
IoT cloud monitoring platform for device observability and anomaly detection.
Self-service IoT security audit & risk scoring platform for manufacturers.
Runtime security agent for IoT devices with AI-based threat detection
AI-driven IoT security platform with embedded runtime protection and analysis
Tamper-resistant secure element chip for IoT device identity & crypto ops
Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases
AI-powered IoT threat detection with runtime integrity verification.
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
Training program focused on IoT security skills and techniques
Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment
IoT cybersecurity compliance automation platform for IEC, RED, and CRA standards
Automated IoT device security assessment tool with fuzzing & vuln testing.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to FreeWave Elements ES1000.
The most popular alternatives to FreeWave Elements ES1000 include OneLayer Bridge, Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure, asvin Device Security Booster, Nothreat AIoT Defender, and Cylera IoT Security Platform. These IoT Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 36 alternatives to FreeWave Elements ES1000 listed on CybersecTools, all within the IoT Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a commercial IoT Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a IoT Security tool within the broader Cyber-Physical Security category. It is used by security professionals for iot security capabilities and can be compared against 36 similar tools.