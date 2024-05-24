Device Authority KeyScaler Platform Description

KeyScaler is an IoT device security platform that manages the complete device identity lifecycle through automated provisioning, registration, and certificate management. The platform addresses security challenges for both legacy brownfield devices with inadequate security and secure-by-design devices using manufacturing-established credentials. The platform enforces Zero Trust policy at the edge to unify IT and OT security strategies. It includes a discovery tool that identifies connected devices, reveals potential risks, and onboards them for automated certificate management and policy enforcement. KeyScaler utilizes AI to provide indicators of compromise and automated incident responses. The platform includes an internal private PKI for certificate management and integrates with existing enterprise security infrastructure including PKI platforms, Hardware Security Modules, and cloud applications. The platform provides device authentication, data security, policy management, authorization service connectors, and secure asset delivery capabilities. It offers pre-built integrations to security partner ecosystems that can be configured during the onboarding process. KeyScaler supports continuous cyber resilience through automated certificate management and policy enforcement across connected devices.