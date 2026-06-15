IoT security covers the tools that find, watch, and harden the connected devices flooding into enterprise and industrial networks: cameras, sensors, building controls, medical equipment, smart manufacturing gear, and the firmware running inside them. These devices rarely accept an agent, frequently ship with weak defaults, and outlive the patch cycles their makers support, so they open a wide attack surface that traditional endpoint tooling never sees. The tools here help security teams inventory that fleet, assess device and firmware risk, monitor traffic for compromise, and segment devices away from the rest of the network. If you own a network where unmanaged connected hardware outnumbers your laptops, this is the category that gives you visibility and control over it.

The most comprehensive IoT Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 36 IoT Security tools , 1 free and 35 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.