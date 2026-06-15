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IoT security covers the tools that find, watch, and harden the connected devices flooding into enterprise and industrial networks: cameras, sensors, building controls, medical equipment, smart manufacturing gear, and the firmware running inside them. These devices rarely accept an agent, frequently ship with weak defaults, and outlive the patch cycles their makers support, so they open a wide attack surface that traditional endpoint tooling never sees. The tools here help security teams inventory that fleet, assess device and firmware risk, monitor traffic for compromise, and segment devices away from the rest of the network. If you own a network where unmanaged connected hardware outnumbers your laptops, this is the category that gives you visibility and control over it.
We cover 36 IoT Security tools, 1 free and 35 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
IoT/device security testing with firmware analysis, protocol fuzzing, and SBOM extraction.
AI-powered IoT threat detection with runtime integrity verification.
IoT cloud monitoring platform for device observability and anomaly detection.
Agentless AI security platform for IoT/OT/IT edge network visibility & threat mgmt.
IoT security platform for EV charging stations using out-of-band traffic analysis.
AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis.
IoT/IIoT security platform securing PoS terminals via out-of-band traffic analysis.
SW agent providing IoT device security via hardware root-of-trust & IPsec.
Cloud SW platform for secure device management and control via APIs.
Automated password rotation & credential mgmt for IoT/OT/IIoT devices.
Automated IoT device security assessment tool with fuzzing & vuln testing.
Self-service IoT security audit & risk scoring platform for manufacturers.
End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt.
Autonomous IoT endpoint security using Zero Trust and blockchain via SDKs.
Cloud-based RA service for scalable IoT device PKI enrollment & lifecycle mgmt.
IoT device PKI lifecycle mgmt platform from manufacturing to retirement.
IoT OTA update & lifecycle management platform for large device fleets.
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
IoT/OT device security platform with PKI, device mgmt & firmware protection
IoT cybersecurity compliance automation platform for IEC, RED, and CRA standards
Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases
IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection
End-to-end IoT identity platform for device cert & key lifecycle mgmt.
Embedded security solution for IoT devices with encryption and lifecycle mgmt
Common questions about IoT Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
IoT security is the practice of protecting connected, often unmanaged devices like cameras, sensors, building systems, and medical equipment, along with the firmware inside them. Because these devices usually cannot run a security agent and ship with weak defaults, the discipline focuses on passive discovery, device and firmware risk assessment, network behavior monitoring, and segmentation rather than traditional host-based controls.
The two overlap heavily and the line is blurry. OT (operational technology) security centers on industrial control systems, PLCs, and SCADA that run physical processes in plants and utilities. IoT security is broader, covering any connected device including enterprise gear like cameras, badge readers, and printers. Many platforms now span both, which is why both sit under Cyber-Physical Security. Pick based on which device population dominates your environment.
Start with how the tool discovers devices, since passive, agentless visibility matters more than anything else for hardware you cannot install software on. Then check protocol coverage for your environment, the depth of its device fingerprint database, whether it analyzes firmware, and how cleanly it drives segmentation through your existing firewalls or NAC. Validate detection on a slice of your real network before committing.
Most general-purpose stacks see IoT devices as unknown IPs at best. EDR cannot install on them, and standard network tools rarely fingerprint device type, model, or firmware. A dedicated tool earns its place when unmanaged devices are a meaningful share of your network or when you operate medical, industrial, or building systems. Smaller environments may get enough coverage from a NAC or firewall with device profiling built in.
Open-source and free tools are strong for focused work: firmware extraction and analysis, device exploitation testing, and protocol inspection during assessments. They suit skilled teams and security research. What they typically lack is the continuously updated device fingerprint database, scaled passive monitoring, and segmentation orchestration that commercial platforms provide for ongoing operations across thousands of devices.