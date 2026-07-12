Rugged cellular gateway with embedded Zentry zero trust framework for IIoT/OT.
Rugged cellular gateway with embedded Zentry zero trust framework for IIoT/OT.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a rugged cellular gateway and networking device with an embedded zero trust security framework called Zentry. It is designed for industrial and edge computing environments, including oil fields, utilities, and other remote or harsh-condition deployments. The device enforces continuous authentication, microsegmentation, and end-to-end encryption for every network connection, whether to pumps, valves, robots, sensors, or PLCs. It eliminates the need for static IP addresses by rendering endpoints invisible to external threats, and ensures data does not traverse the public internet. Key capabilities include: - Zero Trust Security: Continuous verification and microsegmentation lock down every endpoint, reducing breach risk and eliminating static IP exposure. - Rugged Hardware: Operates in temperatures from -20°C to 70°C, powered by a quad-core A53 processor for edge-compute workloads. - Network Failover: Automatically switches between Ethernet, WiFi, and Cellular connections when a primary link fails, without manual intervention. - Global Connectivity: Includes a single global SIM with automatic carrier switching for reliable, low-latency connections across fixed and mobile assets. - Centralized Management: The Zentry Console provides a single-pane-of-glass interface for real-time visibility, management, and control of connected devices. - Granular Access Controls: Prevents lateral movement across the network through policy-based access enforcement. The ES1000 is TAA compliant and was independently penetration tested by Rapid7 with zero findings. It is manufactured in Boulder, CO, USA.
Common questions about FreeWave Elements ES1000 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is Rugged cellular gateway with embedded Zentry zero trust framework for IIoT/OT, developed by FreeWave Technologies. It is a Cyber-Physical Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, IOT Security.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 offers the following core capabilities:
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cyber-physical security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is built for security teams handling Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, IOT Security, SCADA. It supports workflows including embedded zentry zero trust framework with continuous authentication, microsegmentation to isolate every network endpoint, end-to-end encryption for all network connections. Teams typically adopt FreeWave Elements ES1000 when they need to cyber-physical security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/freewave-elements-es1000
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a commercial Cyber-Physical Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.freewave.com/transport/es1000/ or contact FreeWave Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to FreeWave Elements ES1000 include:
Compare all FreeWave Elements ES1000 alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/freewave-elements-es1000
FreeWave Elements ES1000 is for security teams and organizations that need Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, IOT Security, SCADA, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cyber-Physical Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ot-security
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