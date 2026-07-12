FreeWave Elements ES1000 Description

FreeWave Elements ES1000 is a rugged cellular gateway and networking device with an embedded zero trust security framework called Zentry. It is designed for industrial and edge computing environments, including oil fields, utilities, and other remote or harsh-condition deployments. The device enforces continuous authentication, microsegmentation, and end-to-end encryption for every network connection, whether to pumps, valves, robots, sensors, or PLCs. It eliminates the need for static IP addresses by rendering endpoints invisible to external threats, and ensures data does not traverse the public internet. Key capabilities include: - Zero Trust Security: Continuous verification and microsegmentation lock down every endpoint, reducing breach risk and eliminating static IP exposure. - Rugged Hardware: Operates in temperatures from -20°C to 70°C, powered by a quad-core A53 processor for edge-compute workloads. - Network Failover: Automatically switches between Ethernet, WiFi, and Cellular connections when a primary link fails, without manual intervention. - Global Connectivity: Includes a single global SIM with automatic carrier switching for reliable, low-latency connections across fixed and mobile assets. - Centralized Management: The Zentry Console provides a single-pane-of-glass interface for real-time visibility, management, and control of connected devices. - Granular Access Controls: Prevents lateral movement across the network through policy-based access enforcement. The ES1000 is TAA compliant and was independently penetration tested by Rapid7 with zero findings. It is manufactured in Boulder, CO, USA.