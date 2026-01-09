OneLayer Bridge Logo

OneLayer Bridge

Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks

OT Security
Commercial
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

OneLayer Bridge Description

OneLayer Bridge is a security and management platform designed for private cellular networks including 5G, LTE, and cellular-connected IoT devices. The platform provides visibility into all devices connected to private cellular networks through direct integration with cellular core technologies. The platform performs device fingerprinting and classification, automatically categorizing devices by type, state, and risk posture. It enables network segmentation by creating Zero Trust policies that govern data flow between individual devices, device groups, or device types. Policy enforcement can be implemented through cellular core PCF/PCRF, network switches, or existing firewalls. OneLayer Bridge offers asset tracking capabilities using a proprietary OneID system that maintains device identity across network transitions, including dynamic IP changes, SIM swaps, and failovers between private-public networks or Wi-Fi-cellular networks. The platform provides analytics on traffic distribution, device usage patterns, and behavioral analysis. The solution monitors connectivity, performance, and quality of service for private cellular networks. It includes geolocation and geo-fencing capabilities for device tracking. The platform integrates with cellular core technologies from multiple vendors and can connect with existing security tools and SIEM platforms. OneLayer Bridge is designed for industrial environments and manufacturing facilities, extending security architecture to private cellular networks with device-level policy enforcement for both North/South and East/West traffic.

