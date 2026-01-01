Best Cantina Web3 Security Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), Bugcrowd Platform, Zerocopter CVD Program — plus 18 more compared. Security Operations

Evaluating Cantina Web3 Security alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.