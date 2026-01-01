Yogosha Vulnerability Disclosure Program Logo

Yogosha Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) is a managed platform that provides organizations with a structured channel for security researchers and external parties to report vulnerabilities. The service establishes a secure communication pathway between organizations and ethical hackers who discover security issues in their digital assets. The platform addresses the challenge of organizations lacking clear vulnerability reporting processes, which can lead to vulnerabilities being reported through inappropriate channels, disclosed publicly, or not reported at all. Yogosha VDP provides the infrastructure and guidelines necessary for responsible disclosure. The service includes assistance with VDP setup, including defining scope, disclosure requirements, guidelines, and legal Safe Harbor clauses. Organizations can opt for managed triage services where Yogosha handles initial vulnerability assessment, allowing internal security teams to focus on remediation activities. The platform centralizes vulnerability management and provides integration capabilities with existing security tools to streamline operations. It serves as a public commitment to security, helping organizations build trust with security researchers, partners, and customers while reducing the risk of public disclosure incidents and associated reputational damage.

