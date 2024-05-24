Bugcrowd Platform Description

Bugcrowd Platform is a crowdsourced security platform that connects organizations with vetted security researchers and penetration testers for offensive security testing. The platform supports multiple use cases including bug bounty programs, penetration testing as a service, vulnerability disclosure programs, and attack surface management. The platform utilizes CrowdMatch technology to match security researchers with specific organizational needs based on skills, certifications, and historical performance data. It provides access to a global network of security researchers with over 350 skill sets and certifications. Bugcrowd includes managed triage services that validate and prioritize vulnerability findings, with critical issues handled within one day. The platform incorporates the Security Knowledge Graph, which uses AI and data from thousands of engagements to provide intelligence on attack vectors, vulnerabilities, assets, and remediation practices. The platform offers pre-built connectors and API capabilities to integrate findings into existing development and security workflows. It provides reporting, benchmarking, and recommendations based on vulnerability data to support continuous security improvement. Organizations can configure penetration tests, launch bug bounty programs, establish vulnerability disclosure processes, and conduct attack surface discovery through the unified platform. The service includes support from solution specialists throughout the engagement lifecycle.