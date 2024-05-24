Zerocopter Bug Bounty Description

Zerocopter Bug Bounty is a managed bug bounty platform that connects organizations with vetted ethical hackers to continuously test systems for security vulnerabilities. The platform operates on a "no cure, no pay" model where organizations only pay for valid security findings. Organizations define the scope of what can be tested, while Zerocopter handles program management, communication with hackers, and reward distribution. The platform matches programs with hackers whose expertise aligns with the defined scope and testing requirements. The service provides continuous security testing that adapts to development speed and software release cycles. All findings are verified by Zerocopter before being delivered to the organization's security team. Rewards are based on vulnerability severity levels. The platform offers organizations control over scope, budget, and timing parameters. Organizations can start with limited scope and scale the program as needed. Zerocopter provides guidance on program structure and budget allocation throughout the engagement. The bug bounty program is designed to complement existing security testing by providing diverse perspectives from hackers with different skill sets and testing approaches.