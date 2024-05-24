Intigriti Live Hacking Event Description

Intigriti Live Hacking Event is a service that organizes in-person or virtual events where security researchers and ethical hackers collaborate to identify vulnerabilities in an organization's systems and applications. These events bring together vetted security professionals to conduct time-bound security assessments in a controlled environment. The service operates as part of Intigriti's bug bounty platform ecosystem, providing organizations with an alternative or complement to continuous bug bounty programs. Live hacking events typically involve a concentrated effort over a defined period, where multiple researchers simultaneously test an organization's attack surface. These events are designed to provide organizations with rapid security assessments while giving security researchers direct engagement opportunities. The format allows for real-time collaboration, immediate feedback, and focused testing on specific assets or applications that organizations want to secure. Organizations can use live hacking events for various purposes including pre-release security validation, compliance requirements, or targeted assessments of critical systems. The events are managed by Intigriti, which handles researcher vetting, event coordination, and vulnerability reporting processes.