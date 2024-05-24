Zerocopter CVD Program
Managed CVD program for external vulnerability reporting and validation
Zerocopter CVD Program
Managed CVD program for external vulnerability reporting and validation
Zerocopter CVD Program Description
Zerocopter CVD Program is a managed Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure service that provides organizations with a structured process for receiving and handling security vulnerability reports from external security researchers and ethical hackers. The service establishes a clear communication channel for external parties to report security weaknesses they discover in an organization's systems or online services. The program includes a dedicated reporting page that explains the disclosure process to researchers, providing them with a legally safe and structured method to submit findings. Zerocopter manages the entire vulnerability intake process, acting as an intermediary between external researchers and the organization. The service filters incoming vulnerability reports to remove duplicates and noise, with experienced security professionals validating each submission before forwarding it to the client organization. Only verified and actionable vulnerability reports are passed through to the internal security team, with priority tagging applied to help organizations understand which issues require immediate attention. The CVD program is designed to demonstrate an organization's commitment to security transparency and responsible disclosure practices. It provides a continuous security feedback mechanism that operates outside of scheduled security assessments, allowing organizations to receive vulnerability reports at any time from anyone who discovers potential security issues.
Zerocopter CVD Program FAQ
Common questions about Zerocopter CVD Program including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zerocopter CVD Program is Managed CVD program for external vulnerability reporting and validation developed by Zerocopter. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Bug Bounty, Security Research, Vulnerability Intelligence.
ALTERNATIVES
Crowdsourced security platform for bug bounty, pentesting, and vuln disclosure
Managed bug bounty service connecting orgs with security researchers 24/7.
Managed vulnerability disclosure program platform for coordinated reporting
Managed VDP for receiving, triaging & responding to researcher vuln reports.
Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination
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