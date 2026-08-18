Cantina Web3 Security Description

Cantina Web3 Security is a security review and bug bounty platform focused on blockchain protocols, smart contracts, and Web3 infrastructure. It combines independent security researchers with AI-assisted code analysis to provide audit and continuous security coverage for decentralized protocols. The platform operates across two primary service areas: Hybrid Smart Contract Audits: - Independent researchers review smart contract code alongside AI-native analysis - Coverage spans DeFi protocols, L1/L2 chains, bridges, zero-knowledge systems, wallets, and real-world asset (RWA) platforms - Findings are validated for real-world impact before being reported to engineering teams - Researchers from the Spearbit network participate in high-stakes reviews Bug Bounty Program: - Managed bug bounty with a network of 9,000+ independent security researchers - All submissions are triaged by expert reviewers with smart contract development backgrounds - Filters out low-quality and false-positive reports before they reach client engineering teams - Operates continuously after audit completion to cover code changes post-launch Additional capabilities: - Security coverage can extend beyond smart contracts to cloud infrastructure, internal systems, and AI agents as protocols scale - SOC 2 Type II compliant - Has secured over $100B in onchain value across 200+ protocols - Has uncovered 4,474 vulnerabilities across its engagements Clients include Coinbase, Uniswap, Aave, Morpho, EigenCloud, Optimism, Polygon, MakerDAO, OpenSea, and zkSync.