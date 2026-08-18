Web3 smart contract audit and managed bug bounty platform for blockchain protocols.
Web3 smart contract audit and managed bug bounty platform for blockchain protocols.
Cantina Web3 Security is a security review and bug bounty platform focused on blockchain protocols, smart contracts, and Web3 infrastructure. It combines independent security researchers with AI-assisted code analysis to provide audit and continuous security coverage for decentralized protocols. The platform operates across two primary service areas: Hybrid Smart Contract Audits: - Independent researchers review smart contract code alongside AI-native analysis - Coverage spans DeFi protocols, L1/L2 chains, bridges, zero-knowledge systems, wallets, and real-world asset (RWA) platforms - Findings are validated for real-world impact before being reported to engineering teams - Researchers from the Spearbit network participate in high-stakes reviews Bug Bounty Program: - Managed bug bounty with a network of 9,000+ independent security researchers - All submissions are triaged by expert reviewers with smart contract development backgrounds - Filters out low-quality and false-positive reports before they reach client engineering teams - Operates continuously after audit completion to cover code changes post-launch Additional capabilities: - Security coverage can extend beyond smart contracts to cloud infrastructure, internal systems, and AI agents as protocols scale - SOC 2 Type II compliant - Has secured over $100B in onchain value across 200+ protocols - Has uncovered 4,474 vulnerabilities across its engagements Clients include Coinbase, Uniswap, Aave, Morpho, EigenCloud, Optimism, Polygon, MakerDAO, OpenSea, and zkSync.
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Cantina Web3 Security is Web3 smart contract audit and managed bug bounty platform for blockchain protocols, developed by Cantina. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Bug Bounty, Crypto, Security Audit.
Cantina Web3 Security offers the following core capabilities:
Cantina Web3 Security is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cantina Web3 Security is built for security teams handling Bug Bounty, Crypto, Security Audit, Vulnerability Research. It supports workflows including hybrid smart contract audits combining human researchers and ai-native analysis, managed bug bounty program with expert triage, continuous post-launch security coverage. Teams typically adopt Cantina Web3 Security when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-web3-security
Cantina Web3 Security is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cantina.security/web3 or contact Cantina directly.
Popular alternatives to Cantina Web3 Security include:
Compare all Cantina Web3 Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-web3-security
Cantina Web3 Security is for security teams and organizations that need Bug Bounty, Crypto, Security Audit, Vulnerability Research, Triage. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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