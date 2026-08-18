AI-focused bug bounty program paying up to $15K for GenAI/agentic vulns.
AI-focused bug bounty program paying up to $15K for GenAI/agentic vulns.
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is a researcher-led vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty program focused exclusively on generative AI and agentic AI systems. Backed by Mozilla, the program connects cybersecurity researchers with AI security challenges, offering monetary rewards for validated vulnerability submissions targeting AI models and deployments. Bounty tiers are structured by severity and real-world impact: - Low ($500): Single-turn unsafe output, refusal bypasses, minor policy violations - Medium ($2,500): Multi-turn attacks, system-prompt extraction, cross-model bypasses - High ($5,000): Training data exfiltration, RAG source leakage, tool-call abuse, multi-step prompt injection chains - Severe ($15,000): Remote code execution, cross-tenant exfiltration, model-jailbreak chains All submissions are reviewed by 0DIN researchers and paid out before public disclosure. Validated findings are converted into control-validated probes, customer findings, or model-evaluation signals. The program feeds into three downstream intelligence products: - Scanner: A turnkey AI security testing platform with probe libraries, dashboards, scheduled scans, custom probe import, PDF reports, and SIEM export. Targeted at large enterprise and regulated CISO organizations. - AI Vulnerability Intelligence: Curated, versioned Probe Packs and an intelligence feed delivered in JSONL/YAML format, compatible with PyRIT, Garak, or custom scanners. Targeted at red teams running their own tooling. - Defense: Embedded detection tooling for prompt-based attacks and agent threat hunting, designed for AppSec teams and platform vendors. The program maintains a public leaderboard tracking contributor quality ratios and submission quantities across its researcher community of 2,300+ participants.
Common questions about 0DIN AI Bug Bounty including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is AI-focused bug bounty program paying up to $15K for GenAI/agentic vulns, developed by 0DIN. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Bug Bounty, AI Pentesting, LLM Security.
0DIN AI Bug Bounty offers the following core capabilities:
0DIN AI Bug Bounty integrates natively with PyRIT, Garak, LiteLLM. Integration support lets security teams connect 0DIN AI Bug Bounty to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is built for security teams handling Bug Bounty, AI Pentesting, LLM Security, GenAI Security. It supports workflows including tiered monetary bounties for ai vulnerability submissions ($500–$15,000), researcher review and validation of all submissions prior to payout, pre-disclosure payment to researchers. Teams typically adopt 0DIN AI Bug Bounty when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/0din-ai-bug-bounty
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://0din.ai/marketing/bug_bounty or contact 0DIN directly.
Popular alternatives to 0DIN AI Bug Bounty include:
Compare all 0DIN AI Bug Bounty alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/0din-ai-bug-bounty
0DIN AI Bug Bounty is for security teams and organizations that need Bug Bounty, AI Pentesting, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Prompt Injection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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