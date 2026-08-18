0DIN AI Bug Bounty Description

0DIN AI Bug Bounty is a researcher-led vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty program focused exclusively on generative AI and agentic AI systems. Backed by Mozilla, the program connects cybersecurity researchers with AI security challenges, offering monetary rewards for validated vulnerability submissions targeting AI models and deployments. Bounty tiers are structured by severity and real-world impact: - Low ($500): Single-turn unsafe output, refusal bypasses, minor policy violations - Medium ($2,500): Multi-turn attacks, system-prompt extraction, cross-model bypasses - High ($5,000): Training data exfiltration, RAG source leakage, tool-call abuse, multi-step prompt injection chains - Severe ($15,000): Remote code execution, cross-tenant exfiltration, model-jailbreak chains All submissions are reviewed by 0DIN researchers and paid out before public disclosure. Validated findings are converted into control-validated probes, customer findings, or model-evaluation signals. The program feeds into three downstream intelligence products: - Scanner: A turnkey AI security testing platform with probe libraries, dashboards, scheduled scans, custom probe import, PDF reports, and SIEM export. Targeted at large enterprise and regulated CISO organizations. - AI Vulnerability Intelligence: Curated, versioned Probe Packs and an intelligence feed delivered in JSONL/YAML format, compatible with PyRIT, Garak, or custom scanners. Targeted at red teams running their own tooling. - Defense: Embedded detection tooling for prompt-based attacks and agent threat hunting, designed for AppSec teams and platform vendors. The program maintains a public leaderboard tracking contributor quality ratios and submission quantities across its researcher community of 2,300+ participants.