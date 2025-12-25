Synack Managed VDP
Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination
Synack Managed VDP
Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination
Synack Managed VDP Description
Synack Managed VDP is a vulnerability disclosure program service that handles the operational aspects of receiving and managing security vulnerability reports from external researchers. The service provides vulnerability triage with remediation guidance, manages researcher recognition and coordination, and delivers reporting data for regulatory compliance requirements. The platform operates through a vetted community of security researchers who identify vulnerabilities in externally facing infrastructure. The service processes vulnerability submissions through defined workflows that track findings from identification through remediation. Security teams can review comprehensive summaries of exploitable vulnerabilities, communicate with researchers, and request patch verification. The managed service is designed to reduce the operational burden on internal security teams by handling the intake and initial analysis of vulnerability reports. It provides a structured responsible disclosure process with defined escalation paths. The service includes data collection and reporting capabilities to support compliance with regulatory requirements such as CISA reporting and Board-level security reporting. The platform integrates vulnerability disclosure with additional security testing capabilities including penetration testing, API security testing, and vulnerability management workflows. Government agencies can use the service to comply with BOD 20-01 requirements for vulnerability disclosure programs.
Synack Managed VDP FAQ
Common questions about Synack Managed VDP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Synack Managed VDP is Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Bug Bounty, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership