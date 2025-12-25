Synack Managed VDP Logo

Synack Managed VDP

Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Synack Managed VDP Description

Synack Managed VDP is a vulnerability disclosure program service that handles the operational aspects of receiving and managing security vulnerability reports from external researchers. The service provides vulnerability triage with remediation guidance, manages researcher recognition and coordination, and delivers reporting data for regulatory compliance requirements. The platform operates through a vetted community of security researchers who identify vulnerabilities in externally facing infrastructure. The service processes vulnerability submissions through defined workflows that track findings from identification through remediation. Security teams can review comprehensive summaries of exploitable vulnerabilities, communicate with researchers, and request patch verification. The managed service is designed to reduce the operational burden on internal security teams by handling the intake and initial analysis of vulnerability reports. It provides a structured responsible disclosure process with defined escalation paths. The service includes data collection and reporting capabilities to support compliance with regulatory requirements such as CISA reporting and Board-level security reporting. The platform integrates vulnerability disclosure with additional security testing capabilities including penetration testing, API security testing, and vulnerability management workflows. Government agencies can use the service to comply with BOD 20-01 requirements for vulnerability disclosure programs.

Synack Managed VDP FAQ

Common questions about Synack Managed VDP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Synack Managed VDP is Managed vulnerability disclosure program with triage and researcher coordination developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Bug Bounty, Compliance.

