HackerOne Response Description

HackerOne Response is a vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) platform that provides organizations with a structured channel for external parties to report security vulnerabilities. The platform centralizes vulnerability report intake and management in a single interface, allowing security teams to receive, track, and prioritize submissions from third parties, customers, and security researchers. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities through Hai, HackerOne's AI agent, which helps classify submissions, identify trends, and add context to vulnerability reports. Organizations can create customized disclosure guidelines and policies using templates based on industry best practices, with options to host the VDP on HackerOne's site, via email, or on their own domain. HackerOne Response offers workflow automation features including custom inboxes, advanced filters, and CVSS-based prioritization to support integration with existing SDLC processes. The platform connects with DevOps and security tools to facilitate remediation workflows. Built-in triage services provide validation and prioritization of incoming reports by HackerOne's security analysts. The platform includes dashboards and reporting capabilities for tracking vulnerability trends, analyzing asset types with the most vulnerabilities, and monitoring mean time to remediation. Compliance features include attestation reports and documentation to support audits and demonstrate adherence to regulatory frameworks and industry standards.