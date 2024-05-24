YesWeHack Live Hacking Event Logo

YesWeHack Live Hacking Event

by YesWeHack

Organized live bug bounty competitions with ethical hackers

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Bug BountySecurity ResearchGamification
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YesWeHack Live Hacking Event Description

YesWeHack Live Hacking Event is a competitive bug bounty format where ethical hackers participate in time-limited events to discover vulnerabilities in digital assets. These events typically run for 1-2 days and can be conducted virtually or in person. During these competitions, security researchers test applications, devices, and connected cars to identify vulnerabilities and exploit chains. Participants compete for financial rewards, leaderboard rankings, and recognition while working under time constraints. The events bring together selected ethical hackers who are handpicked based on the scope of testing required. Organizations can interact directly with security researchers during these events to gain insights into their security posture. YesWeHack provides advisory services to determine event feasibility, assists with planning and execution, and helps organizations select appropriate researchers for their specific testing scopes. The company also offers marketing support to help organizations promote their security initiatives through these events. The format combines competitive elements with knowledge transfer opportunities, allowing development and security teams to learn directly from participating researchers. Events can generate multiple vulnerability discoveries within the compressed timeframe, including critical severity findings.

YesWeHack Live Hacking Event FAQ

Common questions about YesWeHack Live Hacking Event including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

YesWeHack Live Hacking Event is Organized live bug bounty competitions with ethical hackers developed by YesWeHack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Bug Bounty, Security Research, Gamification.

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