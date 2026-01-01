Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise Description

Sn1per Enterprise is an offensive security platform that provides visibility into internal and external attack surfaces. The platform includes an asset risk scoring system to prioritize and manage security risks across an organization's infrastructure. The product offers continuous monitoring capabilities to detect changes in the attack surface. It consolidates data from multiple open source and commercial security testing tools into a unified interface for centralized analysis and reporting. The Enterprise edition includes several add-ons: Command Execution, Threat Intelligence, Brute Force, Port Scanner, Fuzzer, Nessus integration, MassPwn, and ReverseAPK. The platform supports unlimited scans with capacity for up to 250 assets per workspace, 10 workspaces, and 500 targets per license. Sn1per Enterprise runs on Kali Linux 2021.x or higher, Ubuntu 20.04.x, or via an official Docker container. The annual license includes scan engine updates, enterprise UI updates, and one year of email technical support. A 3-day trial is available for evaluation purposes.