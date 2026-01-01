Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise
All-in-one offensive security platform for attack surface mgmt & risk scoring
Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise
All-in-one offensive security platform for attack surface mgmt & risk scoring
Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise Description
Sn1per Enterprise is an offensive security platform that provides visibility into internal and external attack surfaces. The platform includes an asset risk scoring system to prioritize and manage security risks across an organization's infrastructure. The product offers continuous monitoring capabilities to detect changes in the attack surface. It consolidates data from multiple open source and commercial security testing tools into a unified interface for centralized analysis and reporting. The Enterprise edition includes several add-ons: Command Execution, Threat Intelligence, Brute Force, Port Scanner, Fuzzer, Nessus integration, MassPwn, and ReverseAPK. The platform supports unlimited scans with capacity for up to 250 assets per workspace, 10 workspaces, and 500 targets per license. Sn1per Enterprise runs on Kali Linux 2021.x or higher, Ubuntu 20.04.x, or via an official Docker container. The annual license includes scan engine updates, enterprise UI updates, and one year of email technical support. A 3-day trial is available for evaluation purposes.
Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise FAQ
Common questions about Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sn1per Sn1per Enterprise is All-in-one offensive security platform for attack surface mgmt & risk scoring developed by Sn1perSecurity. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Docker.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership