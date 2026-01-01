Radiflow Active Scanner Logo

Active OT network scanner for industrial asset discovery and inventory

Radiflow Active Scanner Description

Radiflow Active Scanner is an operational technology asset discovery tool designed for industrial control system networks that lack port mirroring capabilities or passive monitoring infrastructure. The scanner communicates directly with OT assets using native industrial protocols to query devices and collect detailed information including modules, versions, and patch levels. The tool supports both ad-hoc and scheduled scanning operations across defined IP ranges, targeting legacy and modern industrial assets. It avoids brute force or exploit-based discovery methods to minimize risk to operational systems. The scanner can query silent and redundant devices that may not be visible through passive monitoring alone. Active Scanner operates in two modes: standalone for remote monitoring of small or unmanaged sites, and hybrid mode where it works alongside Radiflow's iSID platform. In hybrid mode, Active Scanner sends proprietary broadcast messages and industrial protocol queries while iSID listens to device responses and correlates the data with its asset inventory. The tool generates comprehensive security reports containing asset data and communication history. Scan results can be exported in multiple formats including PCAP, CSV, and JSON files. PCAP files capture the underlying communication for playback and analysis. The scanner can monitor multiple sites from a single location and consolidate data for asset inventories, vulnerability assessments, compliance audits, and risk assessments.

Radiflow Active Scanner is Active OT network scanner for industrial asset discovery and inventory developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Compliance.

