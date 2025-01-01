Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security
SCADA security solutions for protecting supervisory control and data acquisition systems from cyber attacks and unauthorized access.
RELATED TASKS
An industrial control system testing tool that enables security researchers to enumerate SCADA controllers, read register values, and modify register data across different testing modes.
Python exploitation tool for gaining root access to Sixnet RTUs in SCADA networks by exploiting application-level vulnerabilities.
