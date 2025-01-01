Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security

SCADA security solutions for protecting supervisory control and data acquisition systems from cyber attacks and unauthorized access.

Explore 2 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Get Featured

Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.

RELATED TASKS

Automation (1)Exploit (1)Exploitation (1)ICS (2)Industrial Control Systems (2)Offensive Security (1)Penetration Testing (2)Python (1)SCADA (2)Security Research (1)
SCADAShutdownTool Logo
SCADAShutdownTool

An industrial control system testing tool that enables security researchers to enumerate SCADA controllers, read register values, and modify register data across different testing modes.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security
0
sixnet-tools Logo
sixnet-tools

Python exploitation tool for gaining root access to Sixnet RTUs in SCADA networks by exploiting application-level vulnerabilities.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security
0