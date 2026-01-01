COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID Logo

COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID

Integrated SCADA mgmt & OT threat detection platform for industrial networks

COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform integrated with Radiflow iSID provides bi-directional correlation between SCADA operations and OT cybersecurity monitoring. The solution combines zenon's SCADA management capabilities with iSID's industrial threat detection system. zenon is a software platform for engineering and automated operation of manufacturing and infrastructure equipment. It collects asset information from heterogeneous hardware arrays, visualizes SCADA networks, and enables automation engineering. The platform functions as a Process Control System (PCS) and can be deployed as an Energy Management System (EMS). zenon complies with ISO 50001:2011 requirements. Radiflow iSID provides threat detection and monitoring through passive scanning of OT network data transactions. The system uses self-learning to establish network baselines and detect abnormalities. iSID monitors all networked assets, ports, and protocols while analyzing data traffic for unauthorized access, asset changes, and deviations in industrial automation processes. The integrated solution enables two primary use cases: Asset Enrichment, where zenon configuration data enhances iSID's risk scoring algorithms by adding operational context; and Security Visibility, where iSID security alerts are displayed directly on the zenon HMI interface. This creates a unified operations and security management interface without requiring a dedicated OT SOC or custom IT/OT integration.

COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID is Integrated SCADA mgmt & OT threat detection platform for industrial networks developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, ICS.

