COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID
Integrated SCADA mgmt & OT threat detection platform for industrial networks
COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID
Integrated SCADA mgmt & OT threat detection platform for industrial networks
COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID Description
COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform integrated with Radiflow iSID provides bi-directional correlation between SCADA operations and OT cybersecurity monitoring. The solution combines zenon's SCADA management capabilities with iSID's industrial threat detection system. zenon is a software platform for engineering and automated operation of manufacturing and infrastructure equipment. It collects asset information from heterogeneous hardware arrays, visualizes SCADA networks, and enables automation engineering. The platform functions as a Process Control System (PCS) and can be deployed as an Energy Management System (EMS). zenon complies with ISO 50001:2011 requirements. Radiflow iSID provides threat detection and monitoring through passive scanning of OT network data transactions. The system uses self-learning to establish network baselines and detect abnormalities. iSID monitors all networked assets, ports, and protocols while analyzing data traffic for unauthorized access, asset changes, and deviations in industrial automation processes. The integrated solution enables two primary use cases: Asset Enrichment, where zenon configuration data enhances iSID's risk scoring algorithms by adding operational context; and Security Visibility, where iSID security alerts are displayed directly on the zenon HMI interface. This creates a unified operations and security management interface without requiring a dedicated OT SOC or custom IT/OT integration.
COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID FAQ
Common questions about COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
COPA-DATA zenon SCADA Management Platform & Radiflow iSID is Integrated SCADA mgmt & OT threat detection platform for industrial networks developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, ICS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership