Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling Logo

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling

Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling Description

Nozomi Smart Polling is an add-on enhancement to Nozomi Networks Guardian that extends passive asset discovery capabilities with discrete active polling functionality. The product queries OT and IoT devices to gather detailed endpoint information without requiring agent installation on target systems. The solution combines passive network monitoring with low-volume active polling to collect information about operating systems, firmware versions, patch status, and real-time configuration data from industrial control systems and IoT devices. This approach addresses visibility gaps for non-communicating devices that may not generate regular network traffic. Smart Polling operates by sending targeted queries to devices to extract asset information that supplements data collected through passive network traffic analysis. The active polling mechanism is designed to be discrete and low-volume to minimize impact on operational technology environments. The product provides asset inventory data that can be used to identify maintenance service needs and detect vulnerabilities in OT and IoT infrastructure. Configuration data collected through active polling augments the asset information database maintained by the Guardian platform.

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling FAQ

Common questions about Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data developed by Nozomi Networks. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Configuration Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →