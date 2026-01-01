Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling Description

Nozomi Smart Polling is an add-on enhancement to Nozomi Networks Guardian that extends passive asset discovery capabilities with discrete active polling functionality. The product queries OT and IoT devices to gather detailed endpoint information without requiring agent installation on target systems. The solution combines passive network monitoring with low-volume active polling to collect information about operating systems, firmware versions, patch status, and real-time configuration data from industrial control systems and IoT devices. This approach addresses visibility gaps for non-communicating devices that may not generate regular network traffic. Smart Polling operates by sending targeted queries to devices to extract asset information that supplements data collected through passive network traffic analysis. The active polling mechanism is designed to be discrete and low-volume to minimize impact on operational technology environments. The product provides asset inventory data that can be used to identify maintenance service needs and detect vulnerabilities in OT and IoT infrastructure. Configuration data collected through active polling augments the asset information database maintained by the Guardian platform.