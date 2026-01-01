Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling
Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling
Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling Description
Nozomi Smart Polling is an add-on enhancement to Nozomi Networks Guardian that extends passive asset discovery capabilities with discrete active polling functionality. The product queries OT and IoT devices to gather detailed endpoint information without requiring agent installation on target systems. The solution combines passive network monitoring with low-volume active polling to collect information about operating systems, firmware versions, patch status, and real-time configuration data from industrial control systems and IoT devices. This approach addresses visibility gaps for non-communicating devices that may not generate regular network traffic. Smart Polling operates by sending targeted queries to devices to extract asset information that supplements data collected through passive network traffic analysis. The active polling mechanism is designed to be discrete and low-volume to minimize impact on operational technology environments. The product provides asset inventory data that can be used to identify maintenance service needs and detect vulnerabilities in OT and IoT infrastructure. Configuration data collected through active polling augments the asset information database maintained by the Guardian platform.
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling FAQ
Common questions about Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data developed by Nozomi Networks. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Configuration Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership