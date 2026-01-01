Sphyrna NGXS Optical-Electrical-Optical (OEO) Data Diode Description

The Sphyrna NGXS Optical-Electrical-Optical (OEO) data diode is a hardware-based unidirectional network security device that enforces one-way data transfer between networks. The device converts incoming optical signals to electrical and back to optical, ensuring unidirectionality through the signal conversion process and connectivity. The product is available in two versions: OEO-10 supporting 10Gbps throughput and OEO-25 supporting 25Gbps throughput. Both versions maintain the same EAL4+ certification and functional capabilities, differing only in the SFPs used for network communications. The device includes proprietary power isolation capabilities and is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions. It operates with fiber optic connections, featuring one RX fiber port and one TX fiber port. The compact form factor measures 2" (W) x 7.5" (L) x 1.6" (H) and weighs 0.6 lbs. Operating temperature range is 0°C to 50°C with 10% to 85% relative humidity (non-condensing). The device runs on 5V DC power. Primary applications include defense and intelligence sectors as well as government environments where secure unidirectional data transfer is required to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive networks from unauthorized access or data exfiltration.