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IT risk management tools turn a sprawling pile of technology risks into something you can rank, track, and report on. They give you a central register for IT and cyber risks, methods to express exposure in dollars (often using FAIR or similar loss models) rather than vague high/medium/low labels, and a way to tie each risk back to assets, controls, and owners. This is the layer CISOs reach for when the board asks how much risk the company carries and whether it is trending up or down, and a screen full of colored cells is not a good enough answer. It lives inside GRC, but the focus here is risk identification, assessment, and ongoing measurement, not policy or audit workflow.
We cover 38 IT Risk Management tools, 0 free and 38 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Intangic grounds your cyber risk in reality – with access to real-world attacker data – ma
AI-powered automated cyber risk reporting for boards and executives.
AI-driven breach analytics platform for financial loss intelligence & benchmarking.
AI-driven platform that quantifies cyber risk in financial ($VaR) terms.
Cyber risk quantification platform that scores & prices org risk in dollars.
GRC platform that quantifies cyber risk in financial terms for exec reporting.
FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt.
Real-time cyber risk visualization and monitoring dashboard for enterprises.
Quantifies cyber risk in monetary terms using the Open FAIR framework.
Automated CRQ platform with continuous pentesting and financial risk scoring.
Enterprise platform for managing information and operational risk.
AI-augmented platform for cyber risk quantification using FAIR & simulations.
Risk register platform linking assets, vendors & data to compliance frameworks.
GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments
OT cyber risk quantification platform translating exposures into financial metrics
Cloud-based continuous IT risk assessment & vulnerability mgmt platform
AI-powered risk register that automates risk identification and management
Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure
Cyber risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks
SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics
Cyber maturity assessments with CRQ for financial loss forecasting
Common questions about IT Risk Management tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
IT risk management software gives you a central place to identify, assess, and track technology and cyber risks over time. Instead of spreadsheets, you get a living risk register where each risk is scored, assigned an owner, linked to assets and controls, and monitored as it changes. Many tools add quantification, expressing exposure in financial terms rather than just red, amber, or green.
GRC platforms span governance, compliance, audit, and policy management alongside risk. IT risk management is the risk-specific slice: the register, the scoring methodology, and the analytics. Some buyers want a focused tool that does this one job deeply; others prefer a full GRC suite where risk lives beside compliance and audit. The right choice depends on how much of the GRC surface you need in one system.
Risk quantification expresses exposure as a probable dollar loss rather than a qualitative label. Methods like FAIR model loss frequency and magnitude to produce ranges you can defend to a CFO or board. You need it when leadership pushes back on color-coded heatmaps and wants risk framed in financial terms to weigh against the cost of fixing it. Not every program is ready; it demands cleaner inputs and more analyst time.
A spreadsheet works until the register grows past a few dozen risks, several owners need to update it, or you must show trends over time. Tools earn their cost through workflow, audit trails, automated reassessment reminders, integrations that pull control and asset data, and reporting you can hand to a board without rebuilding it each quarter. If your register is small and static, a spreadsheet may still do.