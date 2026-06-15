IT risk management tools turn a sprawling pile of technology risks into something you can rank, track, and report on. They give you a central register for IT and cyber risks, methods to express exposure in dollars (often using FAIR or similar loss models) rather than vague high/medium/low labels, and a way to tie each risk back to assets, controls, and owners. This is the layer CISOs reach for when the board asks how much risk the company carries and whether it is trending up or down, and a screen full of colored cells is not a good enough answer. It lives inside GRC, but the focus here is risk identification, assessment, and ongoing measurement, not policy or audit workflow.

The most comprehensive IT Risk Management directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 38 IT Risk Management tools , 0 free and 38 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.