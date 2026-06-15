Continuous controls monitoring (CCM) tools answer the question a board eventually puts to every CISO: are our security controls working right now, not just on the day the auditor sampled them? Rather than checking evidence once a quarter, these platforms connect to your stack and test controls on an ongoing basis, surfacing the firewall rule that drifted, the endpoints missing EDR, or the privileged accounts that were never deprovisioned. They sit in the GRC space but lean technical, converting a point-in-time compliance snapshot into a live measurement of control coverage and effectiveness across the environment.

The most comprehensive Continuous Controls Monitoring directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 38 Continuous Controls Monitoring tools , 0 free and 38 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.