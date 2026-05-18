Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification Description

Grounded in 7+ years of breach data across 20,000 companies, drawing on real-time dark web intelligence and adversary tactics, Intangic replaces static scoring models with insurance-validated predictive analysis – preemptively signaling to organizations when they are actively being targeted and benchmarking that risk against industry peers. Built for insurance carriers, risk committees, and security teams alike, Intangic makes cyber risk quantifiable, insurable, and trackable, giving leaders the evidence to act early and report measurable outcomes. The Intangic solution includes: ‣ Real-time cyber risk quantification based on actual attack behavior ‣ Insurance-validated predictive analysis to inform cyber insurance pricing, underwriting, and coverage decisions ‣ Portfolio-level risk monitoring across an entire asset or client portfolio, enabling risk pricing at scale ‣ Peer benchmarking against industry peers ‣ Third-party and supply chain risk scoring