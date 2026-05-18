Intangic grounds your cyber risk in reality – with access to real-world attacker data – ma
Intangic grounds your cyber risk in reality – with access to real-world attacker data – ma
Grounded in 7+ years of breach data across 20,000 companies, drawing on real-time dark web intelligence and adversary tactics, Intangic replaces static scoring models with insurance-validated predictive analysis – preemptively signaling to organizations when they are actively being targeted and benchmarking that risk against industry peers. Built for insurance carriers, risk committees, and security teams alike, Intangic makes cyber risk quantifiable, insurable, and trackable, giving leaders the evidence to act early and report measurable outcomes. The Intangic solution includes: ‣ Real-time cyber risk quantification based on actual attack behavior ‣ Insurance-validated predictive analysis to inform cyber insurance pricing, underwriting, and coverage decisions ‣ Portfolio-level risk monitoring across an entire asset or client portfolio, enabling risk pricing at scale ‣ Peer benchmarking against industry peers ‣ Third-party and supply chain risk scoring
Common questions about Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification is Intangic grounds your cyber risk in reality – with access to real-world attacker data – ma, developed by Searchlight Cyber. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Insurance, Security Reporting, Threat Management.
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification offers the following core capabilities:
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification is built for security teams handling Cyber Insurance, Security Reporting, Threat Management, Vulnerability. It supports workflows including cyber risk quantification in financial/monetary terms, financial loss scenario modeling for cyber incidents, peer benchmarking of cyber risk exposure. Teams typically adopt Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intangic-cyber-risk-quantification
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://slcyber.io/products/intangic-cyber-risk-quantification/ or contact Searchlight Cyber directly.
Popular alternatives to Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification include:
Compare all Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intangic-cyber-risk-quantification
Intangic Cyber Risk Quantification is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Insurance, Security Reporting, Threat Management, Vulnerability, Security Strategy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI-driven platform that quantifies cyber risk in financial ($VaR) terms.
Cyber risk quantification platform that scores & prices org risk in dollars.
AI-driven breach analytics platform for financial loss intelligence & benchmarking.
AI-powered automated cyber risk reporting for boards and executives.
Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms