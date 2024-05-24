Top Alternatives to Egress PreventEmail Security
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
24 Alternatives to Egress Prevent
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
Hybrid web filtering solution for educational institutions
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Agentless outbound email monitoring and DLP gateway for corporates.
Outlook add-in for secure large file transfer via links with audit trails.
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis
Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities
Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits
Cloud-based email archiving solution for compliance and e-discovery
AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Monitors email user behavior with AI/ML to detect and block account takeover attacks
AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats
AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 environments
AI-powered email security for M365 with phishing protection & remediation