CyberSentriq Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) Description

CyberSentriq Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) is an email security solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 environments from sophisticated email-based threats. The platform uses AI and machine learning technologies to detect and prevent phishing attacks, Business Email Compromise (BEC), social engineering, and lateral phishing attempts that bypass traditional Security Email Gateways (SEGs). ICES integrates with email servers through API-native connections without requiring MX record reconfiguration or email rerouting. The solution augments existing Microsoft 365 security layers including Exchange Online Protection (EOP) and Microsoft Defender rather than replacing them. The platform employs multiple AI-driven detection mechanisms including natural language processing for analyzing email content and identifying social engineering patterns, real-time threat analysis for examining malicious links, and machine learning for recognizing attack patterns and zero-day threats. URL rewriting and analysis provides time-of-click protection by inspecting links against anti-phishing feeds. Additional capabilities include automatic remediation for removing threats from inboxes, unsafe email banners to alert users about suspicious messages, email archiving with search functionality, data loss prevention to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration, and DNS filtering to block malware and phishing sites at the network level. The solution also includes security awareness training and phishing simulations for employees, plus backup and recovery capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID environments.