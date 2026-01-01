VIPRE Email Archiving
VIPRE Email Archiving Description
VIPRE Email Archiving is a cloud-based email archiving solution that captures and stores incoming, outgoing, and internal emails. The solution is built on scalable, redundant, geographically dispersed cloud infrastructure designed to provide secure and audited access to archived messages. The platform includes data import capabilities for external sources of archived or stored data, including PST files. It performs data compression and deduplication to reduce storage requirements. The solution implements stubbing functionality that replaces large email attachments with hyperlinks, contributing to storage reduction. Search functionality is provided through a Microsoft Outlook add-in that integrates search capabilities within the email application workflow. The advanced search builder allows users to construct queries to search across multiple years of email data. The interface replicates Outlook email folders within the archiving system. The solution provides tamper-evident storage, ensuring archived emails remain unaltered. Customizable retention periods are available to meet regulatory requirements and compliance needs, including support for GDPR and CCPA Subject Access Requests. The archive remains accessible independently from the primary email service, supporting business continuity scenarios. Administrative deployment is designed for minimal disruption to operations. The solution supports e-discovery processes for litigation and internal investigations. Access to archived emails is available across multiple devices, including mobile devices.
