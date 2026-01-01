INKY Outbound Mail Protection
INKY Outbound Mail Protection Description
INKY Outbound Mail Protection is an email data loss prevention solution that monitors outbound email communications to prevent data leaks and insider threats. The product analyzes outgoing emails to detect sensitive information being sent outside the organization, whether through accidental user errors or intentional malicious activity. The solution operates as part of INKY's Behavioral Email Security Platform and provides detection capabilities for identifying when confidential data, personally identifiable information, or other sensitive content is being transmitted via email. It alerts administrators and users to potential data loss incidents before emails are sent. The product is designed to work alongside INKY's other email security modules including inbound mail protection, internal mail protection, and email encryption. It integrates with major email platforms including Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace. INKY Outbound Mail Protection aims to address data loss scenarios caused by both unintentional mistakes such as sending emails to wrong recipients or including incorrect attachments, as well as deliberate data exfiltration attempts by malicious insiders. The solution provides visibility into outbound email traffic and enables organizations to enforce data protection policies on email communications leaving their environment.
