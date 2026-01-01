Trustifi Account Takeover Protection Logo

Trustifi Account Takeover Protection

Monitors email user behavior with AI/ML to detect and block account takeover attacks

Email Security
Commercial
Trustifi Account Takeover Protection Description

Trustifi Account Takeover Protection is an email security solution that monitors and detects suspicious user email behavior to prevent account takeover attacks. The tool uses machine learning algorithms to profile typical user and partner login behavior, identifying deviations from normal authentication patterns. The solution automatically notifies security administrators with detailed information when compromised account access is detected. It employs behavioral analytics to observe how users interact with their email, including message folder management, to create personalized white, black, and gray lists for each employee. The platform provides real-time geolocation support and new device detection to identify unusual access patterns. When a breach is detected, the system can automatically block and secure the compromised account to prevent fraud. Administrators receive real-time alerts enabling them to take immediate action on breached accounts. The solution includes security awareness training and attack simulation capabilities to help employees identify phishing attempts and account takeover risks. Training content leverages real-world telemetry to provide employees with practical experience in recognizing attacks. All account takeover protection operations are managed through a unified console that supports navigation, investigation, remediation, and reporting across the email platform. The console provides visibility into device usage locations in real-time and helps prevent fraud from stolen credentials.

Trustifi Account Takeover Protection FAQ

Common questions about Trustifi Account Takeover Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

