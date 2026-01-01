VIPRE SafeSend Logo

VIPRE SafeSend

Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

VIPRE SafeSend Description

VIPRE SafeSend is an Outlook add-in designed to prevent data leakage caused by misaddressed emails and autocomplete errors. The tool requires users to confirm external recipients and file attachments before emails are sent from the organization. The product scans outgoing email content and attachments for personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data. Users can build custom DLP rules to define sensitive data using keywords, data patterns, and regular expressions to detect structured data. SafeSend provides pre-send warnings to minimize data leakage incidents. The tool includes configurable triggers based on domains, attachments, classifications, DLP rules, and other email-based variables. It can detect when emails are being sent to non-approved domains and warn users accordingly. All settings are configurable using Windows Group Policy and can be specified on a per-group basis. The product supports customizable branding with corporate logos and styling. It includes recipient highlighting with color-coded alerts for BCC and CC recipients. The tool provides a full audit trail with advanced user action logging to files or Windows Event Log. Logs can be ingested into SIEM platforms for analysis and reporting. SafeSend is localized into 30 languages to match Outlook's display language and is available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

VIPRE SafeSend FAQ

Common questions about VIPRE SafeSend including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VIPRE SafeSend is Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks developed by Vipre. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, DLP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →