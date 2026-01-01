MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention Description

MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is an email security solution that scans inbound and outbound emails and file attachments to prevent unauthorized data disclosure. The solution implements customizable policies using criteria such as keywords, pattern matching, file hashes, and dictionaries to detect potential data leaks. The system examines multiple email components including headers, subject lines, body text, HTML content, and attachments. It searches for patterns, keywords, and inappropriate images across all email elements. When potential data leaks are identified, the solution offers multiple response actions. Administrators can block suspicious emails immediately, quarantine messages for manual review, or route sensitive emails through a secure messaging portal. Additional response options include cc'ing trusted groups, adding content qualifiers or disclaimers, and customizing delivery methods. The solution includes Sensitive Contact Detection functionality that scans emails and contact lists to identify potential risks such as suspicious domains, contacts with breach history, and unusual communication patterns. This feature provides proactive identification of high-risk recipients before data is transmitted.