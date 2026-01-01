MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention Description
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is an email security solution that scans inbound and outbound emails and file attachments to prevent unauthorized data disclosure. The solution implements customizable policies using criteria such as keywords, pattern matching, file hashes, and dictionaries to detect potential data leaks. The system examines multiple email components including headers, subject lines, body text, HTML content, and attachments. It searches for patterns, keywords, and inappropriate images across all email elements. When potential data leaks are identified, the solution offers multiple response actions. Administrators can block suspicious emails immediately, quarantine messages for manual review, or route sensitive emails through a secure messaging portal. Additional response options include cc'ing trusted groups, adding content qualifiers or disclaimers, and customizing delivery methods. The solution includes Sensitive Contact Detection functionality that scans emails and contact lists to identify potential risks such as suspicious domains, contacts with breach history, and unusual communication patterns. This feature provides proactive identification of high-risk recipients before data is transmitted.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention FAQ
Common questions about MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention developed by MX Layer. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Content Filtering, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership